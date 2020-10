On this evening’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy:

– The latest on the intercounty scene as John Meagher opts for the Tipperary senior hurling panel. Shane speaks to JJ Kennedy and Noel Dundon of the Tipp Star.

– The domestic rugby season is underway and Shane caught up with Peter Silke from Cashel RFC.

– A mid-season analysis of the NT&DL soccer season with Gary Culbert.

– And the latest in Horse Racing with Andrew Hogan.