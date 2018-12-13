TippToday Highlights – Clonmel RFC Male Voices Choir

When you think of rugby, you probably think about strong, tall men charging up and down a pitch at each other.

You’re probably not thinking about a men’s choir.

Well, that link did come in to the head of one Clonmel man, who somehow gathered together a group of volunteers to sing in the Clonmel Rugby Club’s Men’s Voices Choir.





They’ve their annual Christmas concert next Wednesday (19th December) in St Mary’s Church – ahead of which we were joined in studio by the choir’s Chairperson, John Kelly and their musical director, Joe Sheehan.