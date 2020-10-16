Living with Dementia – Marguerite & Clodagh



For the last 2 weeks we have been taking part in the Dementia Understand Together Campaign as we have been shining a light on dementia and all the people affected by a diagnosis.

Not just the person with dementia but also their family, friends and all healthcare personel, organisations and volunteers who work to make their lives a bit easier.

This week Fran had the pleasure of speaking to Cashel woman Marguerite Keating. She is a member of the Irish Dementia Working Group and is living with Dementia.





He also spoke to Clodagh Whelan who is Engagement and Participation Officer with the Alzheimer’s Society who told us why the campaign is so important