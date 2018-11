People who are born outside of Ireland and now living in Tipp are being invited to take part in consultations to see what the main challenges facing their communities are.

It’s been organised by Tipperary Volunteer Centre in partnership with Tipperary County Council, who are holding five focus groups across Tipperary this month under the ‘Diverse Tipperary’ initiaitve.

Manager of the Tipperary Volunteer Centre, Derek Fanning joined Fran in Studio on Monday to chat about it