Tipp Today Highlights – Tipp OAP Victim Of Complex Cyber Attack

An pensioner living in Tipperary contacted us on Friday to tell us his story of being the victim of an elaborate cyber attack.

He received a call from somebody pretending to be with his internet service provider and he followed their directions.

They proceeded to successfully scam him of all the money in his bank account.





He says he was shocked at how elaborate the scam was, and he joined Fran to explain his experience:

We also heard from Cyber Safety expert Urban Schrott from ESET Ireland to get his response to it and ask what people should do to protect themselves from increasingly cunning scammers.