Tipp Today Highlights – Preperations Underway For Soloheadbeg Centenary

We’re currently in the middle of the ‘Decade of Centenaries’.

The initiative is the collective name to remember the decade of turmoil that took place a hundred years ago, beginning in 2012 with the centenary of the Ulster Covenant and formation of the Irish volunteers and concluding with the 100th anniversary of the end of the Civil War.

Well, we’re about to enter the period that’s a century on from the War of Independence – a war which, of course, began with an event right here in Tipperary.





The Soloheadbeag ambush, which many believe was an unsanctioned attack, proved to be a fatal encounter for two RIC constables and led to a chain of bloody events for those directly involved, and more generally to the overthrowing of an Empire.

The ambush is being commemorated across the County next year and we heard plans for that on today’s Tipp Today.