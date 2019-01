A quick look at the newspapers for the past few months will throw up plenty of embarrasing British political stories – indeed, Brexit is more like a bad comedy than something we should actually be preparing for.

Well, one Tipp drama group are preparing their own adaption of a play around a British policital embarrasment – Ray Cooney’s ‘Out of Order’.

Moyne Drama Group open their 2019 production this Thursday, and their Director Joanne Bannon joined Fran on Monday: