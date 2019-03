Thursday’s Tipp Today heard from Tipp Gardai about damage that was caused to a council owned house in Clonmel this week.

The house had been the subject of refurbishment works and was due to be given to a traveler family shortly – however, the damage has left the property uninhabitable.

Tipperary Rural Travelers Project has labeled the attack as a “hate crime” – and their spokesperson Margaret Casey joined Fran on Friday: