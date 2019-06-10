Tipp Today Highlights – Clonmel Priest Urges Government Support To Tackle Suicide

Fr Michael Toomey is a Clonmel based priest who is urging people to look after themselves.

In a homily last week, in which Fr Michael Toomey reflected on a local tragedy, he urged those who need help to ask for it.

As part of his role, Fr Toomey often comes across people who are going through suffering – be it to do with finance, relationships, employment, or any number of things.





He says that people need to be open about suicide and mental health problems – and says the government needs to step up to help tackle the crisis.

Fr Toomey joined Fran in studio on Monday: