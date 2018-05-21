Tipp FMs analysis on Championship Opener Weekend

Tipperary suffered a disappointing defeat to Limerick in their opening game of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

The loss was then compounded by manager Michael Ryan’s refusal to speak with the media after the game.

That certainly wasn’t the case for the Tipp football manager Liam Kearns who launched a blistering attack on the CCC/Munster Council over the short turnaround time for their clash with Cork after their victory over Waterford on Saturday.





On this mornings Tipp Today Alison was joined by Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath to discuss the Championship opener weekend.