An investigation is underway into a major blaze at Carrick on Suir Marts last night.

The fire which has extensively damaged the premises in the South Tipperary town broke out at around 7 pm yesterday evening.

Units from Carrick on Suir and Clonmel fire brigades have been fighting back the flames

Fran spoke to Assistant Chief Fire Officer Carol Kennedy.

Tipp FMs Amy Ryan was live at the scene and also spoke to Director of Livestock Sales, John Curran.