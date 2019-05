On Across The Line with Shane Brophy this evening he looks ahead to the start of the Munster Championships

Interviewees include Tipperary Senior Hurler Jason Forde & Cork Manager John Meyler along with Munster Council Vice Chairman Ger Ryan as well as U 20 Manager Liam Cahill. Stephen Gleeson caught up with Tipp football captain Conor Sweeney and Limerick’s Billy Lee while Liz Williams chatted with Tipp Minor manager Paul Collins.