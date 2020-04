Billy Devereux

Belleen Upper Nenagh and late of Carrow Capparoe & Duncannon Wexford.

Due to Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only.

His Requiem mass can be viewed this Monday at 10 o’clock by logging onto nenaghparish.ie

For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the ‘condolences’ section on Rip.ie

A Remembrance Mass for Billy will be held at a later date.