Youth Work Ireland meets with Tipp residents ahead of Syrian resettlement project

The resettlement of Syrian families into Tipperary Town is to begin in the next few weeks.

Councillors in the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District have been informed that the first two of twelve families to move to the town have been given the go ahead to move into their homes.

The programme is part of a wider resettlement in Tipperary which will see 45 families move into Tipp Town as well as Nenagh, Templemore and Clonmel.

Councillor Anne Marie Ryan is pleased to see that the first two families are ready to move into Tipp Town after lengthy delays this year.

“I think that once people are informed that’s the most important thing. That they’re part of the conversation, that they know what’s happening in their area and that they feel they’ve got apart in this that’s half the battle really.”

“And Youth Work Ireland met with the residents association last night to talk to them about the two families that are coming to their area. And they’ll work very closely with the residents association to make sure it’s a smooth transition.”