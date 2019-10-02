Works on N24 through Carrick to start in mid-2020

The pavement scheme for the N24 in Carrick on Suir is set to begin in the middle of next year.

The recent meeting of the Municipal District was informed that the Part 8 for the scheme will go ahead before the end of this year.

Once public consultation and the tendering process have been completed in the New Year it is expected that the long awaited scheme will go ahead.

Councillor Kieran Bourke says the initial plan for Pill Road began almost six years and in its current form will include traffic calming, road strengthening and landscaping.