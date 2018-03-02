Volunteers join emergency services during Storm Emma

While everyone was hunkering down indoors during Storm Emma it’s been a busy 24 hours for the emergency services and volunteer organisations.

The Red Cross has been assisting in ferrying hospital staff to and from work as well as transporting patients.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Aiden Lonergan from the Irish Red Cross outlined some of the work they have been doing throughout Tipperary.

Another group helping out is the South East Mountain Rescue who have been assisting Gardai and even lent a vehicle to Gardai in Thurles to help them get around.

Jimmy Barry from South East Mountain Rescue has this advice.