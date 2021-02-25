Road closures remain in place due to Tipperary flooding

The flood relief scheme in Clonmel has prevented substantial damage to property according to the OPW Minister.

Patrick O’Donovan says the severity of the weather event this week has in some areas been described as more significant than that which caused the flooding in 2009 and 2015.

Close to 100mm, or 4 inches, of rain falling in a 24 -hour period at some locations, during the status orange rainfall weather warning.

The €40 million OPW flood relief scheme in Clonmel protects around 500 properties.

The Clonmel Flood Monitoring Team yesterday decided to keep the flood barriers up while road closures will be in place at Convent Road and the Glass Bridge until mid-morning at the earliest.