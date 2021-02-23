Rain and Wind Alerts in place for Tipperary

All appropriate flood defence barriers are in place along the River Suir catchment area in south Tipperary as heavy rain continues to fall.

Tipperary County Council’s Crisis Management Team met yesterday afternoon to prepare for the Status Orange rainfall warning, which affects Tipperary, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The Council says the rainfall is likely to cause river flooding and significant surface water flooding across the county, and flood defences have been installed in Clonmel.

The rainfall warning remains in effect until 9pm tonight while a Status Yellow wind warning also runs until 9.

Ger Walsh is Senior Executive Officer at Tipperary County Council.

“With a Status Orange alert it is a dangerous event and has the potential to cause harm so we would be advising the public to only undertake essential journeys and to remain indoors if at all possible.”

“It is a rainfall warning so you will have significant surface flooding on roads and we have the potential for a number of road closures over the next 24 to 36 hours.”