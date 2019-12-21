Fog Warning extended until tomorrow

Poor driving conditions are being reported right across Tipperary this morning with dense fog in many places.

Motorists are being urged to turn on their fog lights but remember to turn them off when conditions improve.

Met Éireann has extended a Status Yellow Warning for fog until tomorrow morning.

The alert came into effect yesterday afternoon and was due to expire this morning.

However the forecaster says fog will linger in some parts for much of today and become widespread and dense again this evening.

Meteorologist Cathal Nolan says road users need to be particularly careful.