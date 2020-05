A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for counties including Tipperary today.

Met Éireann says damaging gusts of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour can be expected across Munster and Leinster.

The warning is in effect until 9 o’clock tonight.

Similar ones are in place for parts of Connacht and Ulster.

The forecaster is also advising that there could be some heavy showers today, including some thundery and some possibly of hail.