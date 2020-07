A family of four were rescued from a cruiser that ran aground on the Tipperary shores of Lough Derg last evening.

The alarm was raised at about half past five, when the Coast Guard requested the RNLI Lifeboat to attend the vessel at Parkers Point.

After navigating shallow waters and rocks on the surface, the crew set the vessel up for a tow.

It was secured to the harbour at Garykennedy at 7pm.

The four people on board, two adults, an infant and a child, were all safe and unharmed.