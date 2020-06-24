Water outages in Tipp Town

Ongoing pump repair works being carried out by Irish Water and Tipperary County Council continue to impact on supply to some customers in Tipperary town.

Affected areas include the Cashel Road, St Michael’s Avenue, James Connolly Park, An Dúiche, Rossmore Village and surrounding areas.

Customers in these areas may experience low pressure and loss of supply as a result.

According to Irish Water these works are expected to be completed by 8 o’clock this evening.

It may take a number of hours for normal water pressure to return to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network once the water supply is turned back on.