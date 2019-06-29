Water enthusiasts urged to be cautious

People planning on taking to the waters of Lough Derg this weekend are being advised to take basis safety precautions.

The lake is a popular attraction during the summer months – and in particular with the fine weather of late.

The Lough Derg RNLI crew have been called into action on 9 occasions already this year.

Eleanor Hooker is one of the volunteers with the crew – she says its important to make sure your boat is serviced, to have enough life jackets and to let people know you’re taking to the water.