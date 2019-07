From Drom & Inch Maria McGrath was the driving force behind the Suir Haven cancer support service in Thurles.



Based at Clongour, Thurles, the facility provides solace, comfort and consolation to cancer sufferers.

Maria passed away on Wednesday after a short illness is survived by her husband Matt, family and many friends.

Speaking on Tipp Today Council Michéal Lowry paid this tribute to Maria McGrath.