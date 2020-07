Well know Tipperary woman Peg Hanafin has passed away.

The Holycross native had published a number of books over the years as well as establishing a successful furniture business with her late husband Seamus.

The furniture store is now run by their son Seamus who is also a Fianna Fáil County Councillor.

Peg also played a major part in setting up the Colaiste Eile adult education centre in Thurles.