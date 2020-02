A new traffic management plan for Thurles looks set to take place in conjunction with the Liberty Square Enhancement Scheme.

Management at Thurles Municipal District have agreed to undertake the review of existing traffic management after the issue was raised by independent councillor Micheál Lowry.

Traffic flow is seen as an issue of urgent concern in the town with multiple large commercial and housing developments potentially on the way.

Cllr Lowry says it’s a welcome move.