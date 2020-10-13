Renewed call for Tipp Expressway service to be retained

The Transport Minister is being called upon to make assurances in the Budget which secure the future of a Tipperary bus service.

Bus Éireann recently signalled its intention to remove its Dublin/Limerick and Dublin/Cork Expressway routes, which both stop in multiple Tipperary towns many times per day.

The move has been greeted with widespread concern, but the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said previously that it’s a matter for the National Transport Authority.

He did say however that “no town would be left behind” as a result of the cuts.

Former Cashel-based councillor Tom Wood is calling for Budget funding to be announced today to maintain the Dublin/Cork service.

“On one hand we’re being told they’re trying to keep people from driving and get more cars off the road.”

“Then on the other hand the Minister in the position at the moment from the Green party – you’d think he’d be immediately saying look we can’t allow this to happen. We have to keep the public transport running.”