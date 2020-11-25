Eamon Ryan called out on Covid claims regarding Bus Éireann services

The Transport Minister is being challenged on his claim that Covid-19 is responsible for Bus Éireann’s decision to discontinue the Dublin – Cork Expressway route which passes through Tipperary.

The company announced the decision last September that the service was to end in the New Year.

Former Councillor and local activist Tom Wood raised the issue with Minister Eamon Ryan’s office pointing out that it’s an essential service for the likes of Cashel and Cahir.

Speaking to Fran curry on Tipp Today Tom pointed out that the Minister’s tendency to blame the move on Covid doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

“Bus Éireann first spoke about discontinuation of the Expressway service five years ago – we had no Covid infection five years ago. The matter came to our attention again two years ago.”

“This isn’t just because of the Covid situation – can recall before the virus earlier this year there were queues of people waiting to at the bus stop here in Cashel and waiting for huge numbers to alight from the busses when they arrived in Cashel.”