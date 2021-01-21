Continued opposition to plans to end Limerick – Dublin Expressway route

There are calls to defer plans to axe the Dublin – Limerick Expressway bus service which takes in North Tipperary.

Limerick Fine Gael TD and Chair of the Oireachtas Transport committee Kieran O’Donnell has contacted the CEO of Bus Éireann requesting that they defer the decision to end the X12 route from the 29th of this month.

He wants the plan shelved until post Covid19 and when public transport is back to normal.

Deputy O’Donnell intends to raise the issue with the Transport Minister in the Dáil today.

“It seems extraordinary that the national carrier Bus Éireann would not have an expressway route linking Limerick and Dublin which also has stops along the way in Nenagh and Roscrea.”

“Huge connectivity issues for people along that route and I certainly would be requesting that no decisions on any expressway routes would be made until we have come out of Covid and we are back to some level of normality and capacity.”