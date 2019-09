A breakdown is being sought on the cost of works on Ardfinnan Bridge.

Work on the bridge is nearing completion with 400,000 of a total 800,000 of funding already drawn down.

With road resurfacing the last part of the project completed this week council officials have been asked what would happen to the remaining funding.

Councillor Micheál Anglim says the remaining funding could be used to build a much needed walkway.