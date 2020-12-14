Bus Éireann investment to boost North Tipp services

Tipperary is to benefit from what Bus Éireann describes as the most significant service enhancement in 15 years.

The company needs 120 new drivers for the upgrades which are being funded by the Government’s July stimulus package.

An enhanced service is to be provided in Portroe which will have a daily bus service to Limerick and Nenagh for the first time as part on an increased Route 323 linking Nenagh and Limerick.

There will also be more services across Cork, Limerick and Clare.

The announcement comes as the company is set to axe a number of Expressway routes in the New Year including the Dublin – Cork route which provides an essential service to the likes of Cahir and Cashel.