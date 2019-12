There are calls for immediate traffic calming works to be carried out in Ballingarry village.

The issue was raised by Independent Councillor Michael O’Meara at a recent Nenagh Municipal District meeting.

A survey of the village will be carried out, to take things like the lighting, footpaths and speed into account.

Councillor O’Meara welcomed the news, saying any work will make the village better and safer, as a lot of traffic passes through.