Tractor Run postponed due to inclement weather

A Yellow Weather Warning has led to the postponement of the annual Carrick on Suir Christmas Tractor run.

The illuminated tractors were set to roll into town this evening, with thousands expected to attend.

However the organisers have decided to defer the spectacle for 24 hours due to the possibility of Met Éireann upgrading it to an Orange Alert.

The annual event has proved hugely popular since it first began in 2014.

Most local business will be open tomorrow in a bid to attract trade to the town.

Festivities get under way at 5pm on Sunday evening with the Junior parade followed by the main event