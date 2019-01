Four towns across the Premier County are set to avail of free public WiFi.

The service is being sponsored by the E.U., which has donated four 15 thousand euro vouchers to get the service off the ground.

Currently, the local authority is in the planning stages, assessing where best to roll out the service.

It is expected to be in place by the second quarter of 2019.

Director for services at Tipperary County Council, Pat Slattery, explains what the deployment will mean for the chosen towns.