Some Tipp heritage sites to remain closed due to Covid-19 concerns

Over 70 OPW tourist heritage sites will be free to visit from Monday.

The move is aimed at encouraging domestic tourism and boosting the economy, and includes Roscrea Heritage Grounds – however Damer House and Roscrea Castle will remain closed.

Minister of State Patrick O’ Donovan’s announced the measure that will be in place until the end of the year.

The OPW also includes the Rock of Cashel in a list of sites due to reopen shortly, albeit with half price admissions.

Cahir Castle and The Main Guard in Clonmel are among a list of sites which will remain closed pending review.