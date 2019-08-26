Plans for tourist accommodation in North Tipp

Plans for a new tourist venture near the shores of Lough Derg have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

The proposals are for short term tourist accommodation in the Ballinderry area.

The venture is planned for Drominagh Wood which is less than a kilometre from Lough Derg.

The application before the planning authority is for what’s described as short term tourist accommodation incorporating individual holiday suites and micro camping facility.

These would be located within an existing historic orchard.

The development will consist of 7 detached suites to accommodate 1 to 2 people and 3 larger detached suites catering for 1 to 6 people.

These would include external decking, en-suite bathrooms and kitchenettes and would be placed on timber platforms.

An existing dwelling would be refurbished to provide a reception and lounge area.

14 car-parking spaces are included along western boundary of site

A decision on the planning application from Aoife and Robert Moeran is due in October.