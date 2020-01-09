March4Tipp welcome diocesan decision

The March4Tipp group has welcomed the decision by the Diocese of Cashel and Emly not to lease a historic building in Tipp Town.

There had been suggestions that part of the Bridewell Complex was to be leased for 20 years for a nominal fee of €100.

The lobby group had expressed concerns that tourism potential of the women’s and children’s block of the former prison would be lost should the move proceed.

Spokesperson Padraig Culbert says thankfully the diocese listened to the case March4Tipp put forward.