Major Tipperary tourism plan launched

This week’s Tipperary Supporting Tourism & Growing Resilience Webinar has been described as very successful.

A collaboration between Fáilte Ireland, Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Tourism.

Up to 170 people tuned into the webinar which was used to launch their plan for the next ten years.

Chairperson of Tipperary Tourism Elizabeth Nallen says they’ve put a lot of work into the plan despite the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“We’ve been working on this for about the last year and it’s important that we have a plan for the future – tourism will come back.”

“We’ve got a great product in Tipperary and we’ve got lots of new exciting ventures that are going to be invested in in the county. So there’s lots of new things to do in Tipperary and there’ll be lots of things coming on-stream in the next few months.”

“On our website – www.tipperary.com – we have a full list. It’s a 40 page document and we went through some of it in the webinar and there’s a recording of it on our website as well.”