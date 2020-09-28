Hollywood stars begin filming in Cahir

All eyes are on Cahir this week as Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck arrive to film scenes for The Last Duel.

Crews have been on site for the last few weeks preparing the towns historic castle for the movie which is directed by Ridley Scott.

The castle has been used for a number of movies down through the years including Barry Lyndon in the ’70s and Excalibur in the ’80s.

The last movie to be filmed at Cahir Castle was The Green Knight which has yet to have its cinema release due to Covid-19.

Local Councilor Andy Moloney says the excitement has been building in the town with the stars expected on site today.

“We’re led to believe that all the main stars will be on set from today until at least Wednesday evening and possibly Thursday morning if they don’t get what they need finished. But it will be full steam ahead for the next 3 or 4 days anyway.”

“There will be restrictions as regards traffic on the bridge – it won’t be stopped but there will be intermittent interruptions with traffic in and around the Castle Street area. It’s only for a few days but we’d hope that the long term benefits out of such a movie would be great for the town.”