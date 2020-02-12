€500,000 profit at Rock of Cashel in 2019

Ireland’s national monuments – which have a guide service – operated at a loss of nearly €7 million last year.

€13.2 million was spent on 46 sites – the Rock of Cashel was one of those to make a profit.

There are about 700 national monuments in the care of the Office of Public Works across the country.

But less than 50 operate with a guide service, some of which are closed or are free.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act show it cost €13.2 million to staff and maintain these sites in 2019.

The income from these national monuments was less than €6.3 million.

The Rock of Cashel made a profit of nearly half a million with over €1.5 million taken in.

Kilmainham Jail operated at a profit of nearly €800,000, with more than €2 million taken in admissions last year.

But several other sites operated at significant losses.

The OPW says it charges admissions to certain heritage visitor sites in its care, but doesn’t have a very commercial pricing strategy.

It says these sites are mainly a public cultural asset.