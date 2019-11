A new wooden sculpture paying homage to hikers is now in place in Clogheen.

Created by Limerick chainsaw artist Will Fogarty, the sculpture can be seen at Parson’s Green.

It was commissioned by the Rhododendron Festival committee, as part of their campaign to promote the festival and will be ready just in time for the Winter Solstice walk coming up on December 21st.

Committee member Liam Fleming says the sculpture is a great addition to the landscape of the village.