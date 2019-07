Concern’s been expressed that Fáilte Ireland isn’t connecting fully with Tipperary tourism providers over Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

The €2 million initiative was launched in an effort to boost tourism across the midlands region including North Tipp, Offaly and east Clare with the River Shannon central to it.

There is currently a national media campaign to promote it but Ballina Councillor Phyl Bugler feels the county council isn’t being kept in the loop.