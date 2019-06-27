Calls for people to be mindful using Suir Blueway

Calls have been made for people to be mindful when using the Suir Blueway in Tipperary.

Concerns have been raised about some cyclists behaviour on the trail, while one contributor said he was struck accidentally by canoeists as he was fishing recently.

Cllr Andy Moloney says he’s not heard of any major issues with cyclists on the Blueway – especially as there are no paths at the Cahir end of the trail.

However he says he could see how it would be dangerous – as he experienced on the Waterford Greenway…