Calls have been made for rural broadband to be rolled out in scenic spots in Tipperary

Cllr Denis Leahy sees it as a way of attracting tourists in particular to Tipp town – which he says is starved of tourists, despite being a stones throw from the Glen of Aherlow.

He says it would also be invaluable for those working from home in the area.

Cllr Denis Leahy outlines his reasons…