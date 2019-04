It’s hoped that Ballina’s aqua tourism will be significantly enhanced with the development of a new jetty.

The floating bank-side jetty will be officially opened by the Cathaoirleach of the Nenagh Municipal District Mattie Ryan Coole later this morning.

It runs parallel to the existing fitted structure and the mooring is connected to the land via gangway.

District Administrator Rosemary Joyce says its a real example of the various stakeholders working together