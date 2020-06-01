Today could be the hottest day of the year in Tipperary

Ireland could experience the hottest day of the year so far today.

Temperatures could reach up to 27 degrees today.

Yesterday, a high of 24.6 degrees was recorded at Met Éireann’s weather station in Gurteen, in Tipperary.

The highest in the country yesterday was Newport, in Mayo, where 26.5 degrees were recorded.

However, temperatuers are expected to drop after tomorrow, with cooler, breezier conditions.

Rainfall is expected to be low, with most areas only to get around three millimetres of rain over the next week.

Liz Gavin is a forecaster with Met Éireann – she outlines the change in conditions that will happen from Tuesday night:

“We will see some showery rain in places overnight on Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will notice a significant change on Wednesday – it’ll be a much breezier day and cloudier and temperatures will generally be between 15 and 17 and maybe 18 degrees.”