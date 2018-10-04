Tipperary woman sues hotel over wedding fall

A Tipperary woman has taken a High Court case against a hotel claiming she slipped on petals on a dance floor during a wedding reception.

Ann White from Highfield Grove in Clonmel is suing Aherlow House Hotel Ltd for injuries she received in the fall in September 2012.

She says the fall happened two hours after the bride threw her bouquet which had left petals all over the dance floor.

The 53 year old childcare worker fractured her arm and wrist in the fall – she has sued the hotel for damages – in its defence the hotel claims the incident was an unfortunate accident and not foreseeable.

The case continues today before Mr Justice Kevin Cross.