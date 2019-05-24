Tipperary voter turnout hits over 70 in several areas

Tipperary voters took to polling booths across the Premier in their thousands today.

Polling stations for the Local & European Elections along with a Referendum on Divorce have now closed.

There was a steady stream of voters in most areas of the county today with turnout in some areas in excess of 70 percent like Upperchurch which averaged out at 77 per cent. Its the homeground of paralympian Peter Ryan who is running on the Fine Gael ticket.

Terryglass in North Tipperary also reached 70 percent by the close of polls while it averaged out at 62 percent in Holycross and 60 percent in Cloughjordan.

The average in many of the larger towns stayed in the 50’s range such as Nenagh where the final figure at Summerhill CBS was 54, In Clonmel the average was 50 at Oliver Plunket NS while in Tipperary Town, where three March4Tipp candidates are running, voter turnout at St Michael’s was 49.1

In Roscrea it was also in the 40 percent range while Thurles which recorded a surprising low turnout at 3 pm of just 20 percent, saw a surge in voters in the final two hours before the close of polls and the average at the CBS was 60 percent.

The average turnout in Ballina was 53 percent, 56 in Templemore but low in Borrisoleigh at 38.

Thomastown came in at 60 percent, Clogheen at 60 while voter turnout in Ardfinnan was 56.6 and 55 per cent in Ballylooby.

All the ballot boxes will now be brought to a secure location to be opened at the count centre in Thurles at 9 am tomorrow morning.

Due to the 3 ballot papers its expected that it will take in excess of 9 hours to sort them and the first count isn’t expected until 6 pm tomorrow Saturday evening.

Tipp FM will have live updates from 10 am and full live coverage with Fran Curry and a panel of special guests from 5pm from the Presentation Sports Complex in Thurles.