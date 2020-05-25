Tipperary TD, Michael Lowry says climate change and agriculture among stumbling blocks to new government

Energy, climate change and agriculture are the key stumbling blocks to the formation of a coalition government according to a Tipperary TD.

Negotiations between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green party are entering their third week.

There have been suggestions that some Independent TDs will be brought on board including Deputy Michael Lowry.

However speaking on Tipp Today he said a number of key issues need to be resolved:

“They still have to discuss and come to an agreement on the principal items, the most contenscious items in the formation of a policy platform. That is: energy, climate change, and agriculture. They’re the three biggies. They’re the three ones where there will be touchpoints.

“Obviously, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and ourselves, we would be concerned that the Green policies will have severe consequences for farming and for rural economies.”

Michael Lowry has been critical of Green leader Eamon Ryan in the past.

However the Thurles TD says the Greens have a number of issues to resolve:

“The Greens are aware of my scepticism of their policies. They’ve already made a number of statements saying they didn’t want to meet me to be part of any arrangement that they would have with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

“I suppose I can understand that, but I suppose at this point in time, the Greens would be better to focus and concentrate on resolving their own internal problems. They also have to deal with a small matter of agreeing a programme for government.”