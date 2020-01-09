Tipperary student wins national award for highest accounting results

A Tipperary student has won an award for the highest result in the country in accounting for the Leaving Cert 2019.

Former Rockwell College student Moya Whelan from Powerstown, Clonmel, achieved this under the guidance of her teacher Michael Doyle Junior.

This is the second time in two years the school has won this national award for a business subject.

Principal of Rockwell College, Audrey O’Byrne told Tipp FM News – the school are very proud of Moya’s achievement and she contributed so much to the school during her time there.